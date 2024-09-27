SEC Monitoring Impact Of Hurricane Helene On Capital Markets

The Securities and Exchange Commission is closely monitoring the impact of Hurricane Helene on investors and capital markets.

The SEC divisions and offices that oversee companies, accountants, investment advisers, mutual funds, brokerage firms, transfer agents, and other regulated entities and investment professionals will continue to closely track developments. They will evaluate the possibility of granting relief from filing deadlines and other regulatory requirements for those affected by the storm. Entities and investment professionals affected by Hurricane Helene are encouraged to contact SEC staff with questions and concerns:

Division of Examinations staff in the SEC's Miami Regional Office can be reached by phone at 305-982-6300 or email at miami@sec.gov

Division of Examinations staff in the SEC's Atlanta Regional Office can be reached by phone at 404-842-7600 or email at atlanta@sec.gov

Division of Corporation Finance staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-3500 or via online submission at www.sec.gov/forms/corp_fin_interpretive

Division of Investment Management staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-6825 or email at imocc@sec.gov

Division of Trading and Markets staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-5777 or email at tradingandmarkets@sec.gov

Office of Municipal Securities staff can be reached by phone at 202-551-5680 or email at munis@sec.gov

Individuals experiencing problems accessing their securities accounts or with similar questions or concerns relating to the hurricane are encouraged to contact the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy by phone at 1-800-SEC-0330 or email at help@sec.gov.

Investors should be vigilant for Hurricane Helene-related securities scams and check the background of anyone offering them an investment by using the free and simple search tool on Investor.gov. The SEC’s Division of Enforcement will vigorously prosecute those who attempt to defraud victims of the storm. The SEC is asking investors to report any suspicious solicitations at www.sec.gov/complaint/tipscomplaint.shtml.

What DHS and FEMA are doing

https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-helene

Spanish: https://www.fema.gov/es/helene

What the U.S. government is doing

https://usa.gov/hurricane-helene

Spanish: https://usa.gov/es/huracan-helene