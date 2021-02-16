SEC: Joint Statement On The Departure Of Sagar Teotia, Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee, Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner Elad L. Roisman, Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw

On his last day with the Commission, we would like to thank Sagar Teotia for his years of service to the agency and his leadership of the Office of the Chief Accountant. During his time as Chief Accountant, Sagar has overseen many important developments in auditing and accounting standards. We particularly commend him for work as Co-Chair of the Monitoring Group, a group of international financial institutions and regulatory bodies committed to advancing the public interest in international auditing matters. Under his leadership, the Monitoring Group made critically important advances in strengthening the international audit and ethics standards-setting system and improving international audit quality. We have appreciated Sagar’s expertise, his judgment, and his commitment to ensuring investors have access to the highest quality financial reporting.