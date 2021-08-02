SEC: Joint Statement On The Departure Of Pete Driscoll - Chair Gary Gensler, Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, Commissioner Elad L. Roisman, Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, Commission Caroline A. Crenshaw

As he departs the agency, we would like to thank Pete Driscoll for his more than two decades of service to the SEC and his leadership of the Division of Examinations. Pete has always demonstrated a remarkable commitment to protecting America’s investors, ensuring the examination program is strong and effective, and supporting his colleagues throughout the agency. We particularly commend him for guiding the examination program through the challenges of the pandemic and for shepherding its transition from the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations to the Division of Examinations. We have benefitted from his many years of experience, his steady leadership, and his dedication to advancing the agency’s mission on behalf of investors.