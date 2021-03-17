SEC Issues Agenda For March 19 Meeting Of The Asset Management Advisory Committee

The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the March 19 meeting of the Asset Management Advisory Committee (AMAC). AMAC was formed to provide the Commission with diverse perspectives on asset management and related advice and recommendations.
The meeting will include a discussion of matters in the asset management industry relating to: (1) the ESG Subcommittee, including a panel discussion on that Subcommittee’s potential recommendations of December 1, 2020; (2) the Diversity & Inclusion and Private Investments Subcommittees, including potential recommendations from those Subcommittees; and (3) AMAC’s agenda for 2021.
The meeting will be held by remote means and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing. Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by AMAC may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. At this time, electronic submissions are preferred. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting. All submissions should refer to File Number 265-33, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.
Electronic submissions:
Use the SEC’s Internet submission form or send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov.
Paper submissions:
Send paper submissions to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street NE, Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.
* * *
Asset Management Advisory Committee – Agenda for March 19, 2020, Meeting
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Welcome and Opening Remarks
Acting Chair Lee; Commissioners Peirce, Roisman, and Crenshaw; Sarah ten Siethoff, Acting Director of the Division of Investment Management; and Ed Bernard, Committee Chairman
|
9:30 a.m.
|
Update from the ESG Subcommittee and Panel Discussion of the Subcommittee’s Potential Recommendations of December 1, 2020
AMAC Panel Moderator: Aye Soe, S&P Dow Jones Indices
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Break
|
11:10 a.m.
|
Update from the Diversity & Inclusion Subcommittee and Discussion of Potential Recommendations
|
12:10 p.m.
|
Lunch Break
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Update from the Private Investments Subcommittee and Discussion of Potential Recommendations
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Discussion of Agenda for 2021
|
2:40 p.m.
|
Summary and Discussion
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Adjournment