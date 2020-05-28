The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the June 1 meeting of the Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee (FIMSAC). The Commission established the FIMSAC to provide a formal mechanism through which the Commission can receive advice and recommendations on fixed income market structure issues.
The meeting will be held by remote means and will be open to the public via webcast on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the FIMSAC may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. At this time, electronic statements are preferred. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting.
Electronic submissions:
Use the SEC’s Internet submission form or send an email to rule-comments@sec.gov.
Paper submissions:
Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.
All submissions should refer to File Number 265-30, and the file number should be included on the subject line if email is used.
***
SEC Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee
Agenda
June 1, 2020
9:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks
9:45 a.m. The Role of Bond Pricing Services
- Derek Hafer, Citibank
- Mark Heckert, ICE Data Services
- Terry Hendershott, University of California, Berkeley
- Ananth Madhavan, Blackrock
- Kumar Venkataraman, Southern Methodist University (Moderator)
- Chris White, BondCliQ
11:00 a.m. Break
11:30 a.m. Recommendation Regarding Internal Fund Crosses
- Brian Brennan, KeyBanc Capital Markets
- Ed Chidsey, IHS Markit
- Lance Dial, Wellington Management
- Nora Jordan, Davis Polk & Wardell LLP
- Rick McVey, MarketAxess (Moderator)
12:45 p.m. Lunch Break
1:15 p.m. Recommendation Concerning Issuer-Pay Conflict of Interest in Credit Ratings
2:15 p.m. Discussion of Transparency in the Market for Large Size Trades
- Gilbert Garcia, Garcia Hamilton & Associates (Moderator)
- Tom Gira, FINRA
- Sonali Theisen, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- Kumar Venkataraman, Southern Methodist University
3:15 p.m. Recommendation Concerning Pre-Trade Transparency in the Municipal Securities Market
3:45 p.m. Adjournment