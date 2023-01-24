SEC Issues $28 Million Award To Joint Whistleblowers

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of more than $28 million to joint whistleblowers who provided critical information and assistance in an SEC enforcement action.

The joint whistleblowers’ detailed information prompted the opening of the SEC staff’s investigation and significantly contributed to the success of the action. They provided substantial analysis and ongoing assistance, which resulted in the return of millions of dollars to harmed investors.

"Whistleblowers play an instrumental role in helping the SEC detect and prosecute wrongdoing and in protecting investors and the capital markets," said Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower. "Whistleblowers perform an incredible public service, as reflected by today’s award."

Payments to whistleblowers are made out of an investor protection fund, established by Congress, which is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.

