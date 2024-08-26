SEC Issues $24 Million Awards To Two Whistleblowers

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced awards of more than $24 million to two whistleblowers whose information and assistance led to an SEC enforcement action and an action brought by another agency.

The first whistleblower will receive an award of $4 million, while the second whistleblower will receive an award of $20 million. While the first whistleblower reported first, prompting the opening of the investigation, the second whistleblower received the higher award, as their information and substantial cooperation proved critical to the success of the actions.

“Today’s awards highlight the incredible public service provided by whistleblowers,” said Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower. “The information would have been difficult to obtain in the absence of the whistleblowers as it pertained to conduct occurring abroad.”

Payments to whistleblowers are made out of an investor protection fund, established by Congress, which is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.

