SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Meet Remotely On Dec. 2

The Securities and Exchange Commission's Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on Dec. 2 by remote means. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. ET, is open to the public via live webcast, and will be archived on the committee's website for later viewing.
The committee will hold two panel discussions: a panel discussion regarding crypto and digital assets, entitled, “Helping to Ensure Investor Protection and Market Integrity in the Face of New Technologies”; and a panel discussion regarding the SEC’s potential role in addressing elder financial abuse issues. The committee will also discuss a recommendation regarding individual retirement accounts. The full agenda is available here.
For a full list of committee members, see the committee's member biographies webpage.
The Investor Advisory Committee was established to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The committee is authorized to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.