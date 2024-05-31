Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Examine The New Frontier For Investment Advice And Discuss AI Regulation At June 6 Meeting

Date 31/05/2024

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a virtual public meeting on June 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast on the SEC website.

The committee will host two panels:

  • Examining the New Frontier for Investment Advice; and
  • AI Regulation: Embracing the Future

 

The committee will also discuss potential recommendations regarding the Protection of Self-Directed Investors when Trading Complex Products and Utilizing Complex Strategies and Financial Literacy and Investor Education.

The full agenda is available here.

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by the Dodd-Frank Act, the Committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

Learn more about the Investor Advisory Committee here.

