SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Discuss Proposals To Improve Equity Market Structure And Examine The Use Of Materiality As A Disclosure Standard

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on March 7 at 10 a.m. ET at the SEC Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The meeting will also be webcast on the SEC website.

The committee will host two panels:

Discussing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Proposals to Improve Equity Market Structure; and

Examining the Use of Materiality as a Disclosure Standard – Can the Definition be Improved to Better Serve Investors?

The committee will also discuss a recommendation on Digital Engagement Practices.

The full agenda is available here.

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by the Dodd-Frank Act, the Committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

