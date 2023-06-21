SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Discuss Private Funds And Outbound Investments To Countries Of Concern, Digital Engagement Practices, And Audit Committee Workloads At June 22nd Meeting

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a virtual public meeting on June 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast on the SEC website.

The committee will host three panels to discuss:

Private Funds/Markets and Outbound Investments in Countries of Concern;

Ensuring Digital Engagement Practices Responsibly Expand Investment Opportunities; and

Audit Committee Workload and Transparency.

The full agenda is available here.

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by the Dodd-Frank Act, the Committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

Learn more about the Investor Advisory Committee here.