SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Discuss Private Funds And Outbound Investments To Countries Of Concern, Digital Engagement Practices, And Audit Committee Workloads At June 22nd Meeting

Date 21/06/2023

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a virtual public meeting on June 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast on the SEC website.

 

The committee will host three panels to discuss:

  • Private Funds/Markets and Outbound Investments in Countries of Concern;
  • Ensuring Digital Engagement Practices Responsibly Expand Investment Opportunities; and
  • Audit Committee Workload and Transparency.

 

The full agenda is available here.

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by the Dodd-Frank Act, the Committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

Learn more about the Investor Advisory Committee here.

