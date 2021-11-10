The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee today released the agenda for its virtual meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, when it plans to explore ways to foster entrepreneurship and capital access in rural and under-resourced areas.
The Committee’s morning session will feature a newly published report titled Rural Entrepreneurship and the Challenges Accessing Financial Capital: An Overview of Funding in Rural America. The report’s author, Alicia Robb, Ph.D., of Next Wave Impact and the University of Colorado at Boulder will present her findings to the committee, focusing on how entrepreneurs in rural areas finance their businesses as well as the challenges they face in obtaining the capital. Dr. Robb’s research also examines the data available on funding female and minority entrepreneurs in rural areas.
The Committee will later be joined by Adair Morse, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Capital Access, Office of Domestic Finance, U.S. Department of Treasury, to provide an update on the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which will provide $10 billion to fund state, territory, and Tribal government small business credit support and investment programs. The Committee will hear from participants who ran equity capital programs during the inaugural SSBCI initiative launched in 2010.
Following the presentations, Committee members will share their experiences and perspectives on how to facilitate entrepreneurship and mobilize capital investment in rural and under-resourced areas.
The full agenda, meeting materials, and information on how to listen to the meeting are available on the Committee’s webpage.
