SEC Awards Approximately $18 Million To Three Whistleblowers

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced three awards totaling approximately $18 million to three whistleblowers whose information and assistance led to a successful enforcement action.

The first whistleblower provided the SEC with detailed and significant information that led to the opening of an investigation into a fraudulent scheme. This whistleblower’s information and assistance saved considerable staff time and resources, and had a significant impact on the overall success of the enforcement action. The second and third whistleblowers’ information, which was provided later in the investigation, significantly contributed to the success of the enforcement action as well.

"All three whistleblowers provided valuable information and assistance, which played a critical role in the SEC bringing an enforcement action and returning millions of dollars to harmed investors," said Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.

Payments to whistleblowers are made out of an investor protection fund, established by Congress, which is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.

Related Materials