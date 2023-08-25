SEC Announces First Fee Rate Advisory For Fiscal Year 2024

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that the fees that public companies and other issuers pay to register their securities with the Commission will increase from $110.20 per million dollars to $147.60 per million dollars, effective Oct. 1. The new fee rate will be applicable to the registration of securities under Section 6(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the repurchase of securities under Section 13(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and proxy solicitations and statements in corporate control transactions under Section 14(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The securities laws require the Commission to make annual adjustments to the rates for fees paid under Section 6(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, which also adjusts the annual fee rates under Sections 13(e) and 14(g) of the Securities Act of 1934, as well as Rule 24f-2 under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Commission must set rates for the fees paid under Section 6(b) to levels that the Commission projects will generate collections equal to annual statutory target amounts. The Commission’s projections are calculated using a methodology developed in consultation with the Congressional Budget Office and the Office of Management and Budget. The Commission determined the statutory target amount for fiscal year 2024 to be $839,771,535 by adjusting the fiscal year 2023 target collection amount of $815,557,629 for the rate of inflation.

The Commission will issue further notices, on sec.gov, as appropriate to keep the public informed of developments relating to fees.

