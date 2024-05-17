SEC Announces Departure Of Policy Director Heather Slavkin Corzo And Appointment Of Corey Klemmer To The Role

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Policy Director Heather Slavkin Corzo will leave the agency. Corey Klemmer, most recently the Corporation Finance Counsel to Chair Gary Gensler, has been appointed Policy Director.

“Heather has been one of my most trusted advisers over the last three years,” said Chair Gensler. “She has provided sound counsel and managed a policy agenda that, together, have bolstered protections for the investing public and enhanced avenues for capital formation by issuers – with achievements ranging from money market fund reform to shortening the settlement cycle to enhancing corporate disclosure about material cyber events. I wish her the best of luck.”

“I thank Corey for taking on a new role leading policy work across our regulatory agenda,” Chair Gensler added. “Corey has developed strong relationships throughout the agency and has a proven ability to shepherd important rulemakings from development to adoption.”

Ms. Slavkin Corzo was one of Chair Gensler’s first appointments to his senior staff. She joined the SEC in April 2021 and led a team of policy experts who advise Chair Gensler on SEC rulemakings and other regulatory issues. She oversaw the proposal and adoption of nearly 40 rulemakings relating to market structure, issuer disclosure, fund oversight, and other areas critical to investor protection and capital formation. Before joining the SEC, Ms. Corzo was the Director of Capital Markets Policy at the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the Head of U.S. Policy at the Principles for Responsible Investment, and a Senior Fellow at Americans for Financial Reform. She also served as Director of the AFL-CIO’s Office of Investment and previously as its Senior Legal and Policy Advisor. Earlier in her career, she was Assistant Counsel at BISYS Fund Services. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.S. in journalism from the University of Florida.

“During my past three years at the Commission, I have had the privilege of working with incredible colleagues and the extremely dedicated and talented staff of the SEC every day,” said Ms. Slavkin Corzo. “I am proud of all that the Commission has accomplished on behalf of American investors and look forward to continuing to observe, from the outside, the amazing work the Commission has ahead of it.”

Ms. Klemmer joined the SEC in July of 2021. Since then, she has supported the Chair in proposing and adopting rules implementing the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act and outstanding Dodd-Frank mandates, as well as updating insider trading rules, beneficial ownership disclosures, and the regulation of special purpose acquisition companies. For the last two years, Ms. Klemmer has worked in a project management capacity across the policy agenda. Prior to joining the agency, she served as Director of Engagement for Domini Impact Investments LLC. Previously, she served as an analyst at the AFL-CIO Office of Investment. Ms. Klemmer graduated cum laude from Amherst College with a B.A. in Law, Jurisprudence, and Social Thought and earned her J.D. from Tulane University Law School. Ms. Klemmer is a barred attorney in New York and is a CFA charter holder.

“It’s been a privilege to work with our exceptional team and the incredible staff of this agency over the last three years, and I look forward to continuing the important policy work together,” said Ms. Klemmer.