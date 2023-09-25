SDA, S&P Global Market Intelligence And Linklaters | CreateiQ Launch Integration To Streamline End-To-End Negotiation Of Derivatives Documentation

ISDA, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Linklaters | CreateiQ have announced the launch of an integration between ISDA Create and S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Counterparty Manager service, aimed at simplifying client onboarding and contract lifecycle management by allowing the end-to-end negotiation of key derivatives contracts on one platform.

Counterparty Manager allows users to exchange information when opening a trading relationship and includes ISDA Amend, an online tool that enables market participants to modify multiple ISDA Master Agreements and share regulatory representations with counterparties. The integration means firms can now leverage ISDA Create’s functionality to draft, negotiate and execute ISDA Master Agreements and other key derivatives documents directly within Counterparty Manager – allowing institutions to access the details of all their contractual relationships in a digital form from a single location.

The launch follows a successful trial phase involving select banks and asset managers that leveraged ISDA Create via Counterparty Manager to amend ISDA documentation. ISDA Create is a module of CreateiQ, a contract negotiation platform developed by Linklaters. The integration with Counterparty Manager covers all modules on the CreateiQ platform, incorporating other capital markets contracts.

“We’re excited about the potential of this tool and where it will take the industry. In today’s digital age, it was only a matter of time before trade documentation became part of that. The partnership of these three organizations is bound to produce a deliberate, strategic and well-executed platform,” said Lindsay Gurbacki, Vice President, EMEA Regulatory Reporting and Derivative Compliance Manager at AllianceBernstein.

“This integration will enable users to quickly access a digital record of their contractual and relationship data in a single place, creating significant operational efficiencies for firms, as well as reducing risk. We’re delighted to take this next important step on the journey to automated derivatives markets,” said Katherine Tew Darras, ISDA’s General Counsel.

“We are thrilled to announce this launch. It is the result of months of challenging work between ISDA, Linklaters and S&P Global Market Intelligence to deliver something that our clients truly want. Since we started CreateiQ, we put interoperability with other systems at the core of our offering, but now we can go one step further – delivering with S&P Global Market Intelligence an end-to-end solution for capital markets contracting,” said Shilpa Bhandarkar, Chief Executive of CreateiQ.

“This is an important step in our goal of driving total efficiency and reducing systemic risk across the capital markets industry. We are building a complete ecosystem leveraging tools like CreateiQ to help our clients with their contracting needs, and we will continue to enhance our offering to solve the market’s biggest challenges,” said Lansing Gatrell, Manager Director of Platforms & Regulatory Compliance at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

ISDA Create is an online solution to help financial institutions draft, negotiate and execute derivatives documents online, including the ISDA Master Agreement, ISDA variation margin documentation and account control agreements for certain custodians. Additional information relating to ISDA Create, including the ability to book a demo, is available on the ISDA Create webpage.

CreateiQ powers contracting for over 300 organizations, including 30 of the Fortune 500 companies and six of the world’s largest banks. To learn more about CreateiQ, the contract management platform developed by Linklaters, please visit www.linklaters.com/createiq.

For more information about this collaboration and other innovative solutions from S&P Global Market Intelligence and ISDA Create, please visit: Counterparty Manager | S&P Global (spglobal.com) or MI-NRS-2590176-CPM-ISDA-Create-Factsheet.pdf (ihsmarkit.com).