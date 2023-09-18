SD VISta Nature Framework Now Open For Public Consultation - Driving Finance To Activities That Can Help Achieve Critical Biodiversity Outcomes

Verra has opened up its Nature Framework for a first round of public consultation.

In support of the growing importance of sustainable management and conservation of nature, this asset methodology under Verra’s Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) Program aims to certify and incentivize widespread investment in measurable positive biodiversity outcomes benefiting nature and people.

The Nature Framework outlines how projects can generate Nature Credits, which represent one quality hectare equivalent of biodiversity uplift from a baseline as a result of the project intervention. Nature Credits constitute positive investments in nature that enable interested buyers to demonstrate their contributions to a nature-positive future. The Nature Framework also provides guidance on claims and communications about Nature Credits. (See below for more information about Nature Credits.)

Integrating inputs from this public consultation and lessons learned from pilot projects, the first iteration of the Nature Framework is expected to be published in 2024. Verra is committed to continually improving and strengthening the framework, as technology and data evolve and we gain further insights from projects.

The Nature Framework ensures that the intended biodiversity outcomes also have sustainable development benefits. Projects certified with the Nature Framework will contribute directly to SDGs 14 (Life below Water) and 15 (Life on Land), and–given nature’s inextricable links to climate–SDG 13 (Climate Action). The Nature Framework also includes specific safeguards for risk mitigation, respect for human rights, ecosystem health, protecting property rights of customary rights holders, and engaging customary rights holders and other stakeholders.

PILOTING THE NATURE FRAMEWORK