ScribeStar Fundraising On Crowdcube - The Innovative Capital Markets Digital Platform Will Use Funds To Expand Services For Corporate Announcements And Sustainability Reporting, And To Partner With Stock Exchanges

ScribeStar, the digital platform for capital markets issuance, admission processing and ongoing reporting, has announced the launch of its latest funding round on Crowdcube. ScribeStar has set a minimum hurdle for this investment round of £550,000, giving existing and new investors a chance to participate in its growing business.
ScribeStar raised £1.25m in what was an oversubscribed round on Crowdcube in 2021.
Since its last round, ScribeStar has grown to 1900+ users from its portfolio of client law firms and corporate advisers. It has handled 86+ transactions, with 47 of those being publicly announced IPOs or public capital raises on the London Stock Exchange or Aquis Stock Exchange.
Adam Shaw, Executive Chairman and a co-founder of ScribeStar, said: “We are very excited about the growth opportunities ahead for ScribeStar. This funding round will support the rollout of new features on our platform, allowing companies to more easily and efficiently produce their ongoing RNS announcements and their corporate sustainability reports. We will also use the funds to further develop our business with stock exchanges. We are seeing considerable interest from exchanges in integrating our seamless digital admission processing for issuers, and some are trialling the technology today.”
ScribeStar streamlines and automates the complex legal, regulatory, and compliance work associated with capital markets transactions, whilst creating new sources of investor information with its unique approach to structuring data from documents and processes.
ScribeStar aims to be the digital connector between companies and the market in the UK and abroad.
Investors can access the funding opportunity via ScribeStar’s website or Crowdcube.