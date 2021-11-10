Scila Opens Asia-Pacific Regional Office Based In Singapore

Scila AB, the Stockholm-based leading independent provider of trade surveillance, anti-money laundering and risk management technology has opened a regional office in Singapore covering the Asia-Pacific region.
Scila has worked with customers in the region since 2009, and currently provide mission-critical solutions to exchanges and a wide range of market participants in the region and in Singapore. The office will both support existing customers and perform sales and business development activities covering the Asia-Pacific region.
“I am excited to be on-site in Singapore and start up our regional office. We have a strong value proposition and can offer regional customers modern technology to detect market abuse, prevent money-laundering and to manage risk”, says Erik Holm, newly appointed Head of Sales Asia-Pacific at Scila.
“Scila has supported regional customers for more than 12 years and has a growing customer base in Singapore and other key financial centres in Asia. The choice of Singapore as a regional hub was due to the excellent business environment, solid regulatory framework and state of the art financial infrastructure. We look forward to meeting customers in the region”, says Lars-Ivar Sellberg, Executive Chairman and one of the Co-Founders at Scila.