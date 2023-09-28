BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGI-USA-event-banner-2023---4.jpg

SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Prime Standard

Date 28/09/2023

SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A3ENQ51) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €30.00.


The IPO was accompanied by BNP Paribas, Bank of America Securities and Deutsche Bank as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Citigroup and Jefferies acted as Joint Bookrunners, in addition. Commerzbank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg were involved as co-lead managers. Bank of America Securities acts as designated sponsorspecialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.

SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world, according to its own information. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA, headquartered in Mainz, Germany, is part of SCHOTT AG that is fully owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg