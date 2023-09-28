SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Prime Standard

SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A3ENQ51) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €30.00.



The IPO was accompanied by BNP Paribas, Bank of America Securities and Deutsche Bank as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Citigroup and Jefferies acted as Joint Bookrunners, in addition. Commerzbank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg were involved as co-lead managers. Bank of America Securities acts as designated sponsor, specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.



SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world, according to its own information. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA, headquartered in Mainz, Germany, is part of SCHOTT AG that is fully owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation