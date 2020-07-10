Sberbank Business Online Awarded Best Online Bank In The International SME Banking Club Rating

Sberbank Business Online (online banking for corporate clients) was ranked first in the annual SME Banking Club ranking among online banks for small businesses. This is the third time the study has been conducted.
In this study, 90 web banks for business in CIS and the Caucasus countries, selected on the basis of their market share, were analyzed by 140 criteria, with the reviewed functions clustered into 12 main groups. In the course of the preparation of the report, views of experts – bank specialists responsible for the development of mobile banking for business, as well as representatives of payment systems and telecoms – were taken into account.
Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Head of the Corporate Business Block of Sberbank:
"We are constantly working on improving Sberbank Business Online. Our goal is to create the best online bank for business, where entrepreneurs can solve all financial and non-financial issues of managing their business — quickly, safely, anytime and anywhere in the world. We are happy that SME Banking Club experts highly assessed our achievements in creating a convenient and multifunctional online banking tool for corporate clients".
To date, the number of registered clients of Sberbank Business Online is at least 2.5 million companies, most of which are small businesses. The updated version of the corporate Internet bank was first presented to our clients in May 2019. In addition to the traditional banking services (rouble and foreign currency cash and settlement services, payroll projects, business cards, online lending, statements, etc.), new non-financial services from Sberbank, its partners and subsidiaries for business development and management have been introduced. Now business services are offered in an interactive personalized form of stories and context offers. The total number of banking and non-financial services from Sberbank, its partners and subsidiaries in the Internet Bank exceeds 60.
SME Banking Club (SME — small and medium-sized enterprises) is an international platform that brings together bankers who share information, analysis and experience on how local, regional and global markets are developing to serve micro, small and medium businesses.