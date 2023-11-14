Sbe-Varvit Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

29 th listing of 2023 on Euronext Growth Milan

56 th listing on Euronext in 2023

Total placement volume of the offering equal to €25 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Sbe-Varvit on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

The company, part of the Vescovini Group, operates in the production, distribution, and marketing of a wide range of fastening components including screws, bolts, nuts, cold and hot stamped products, fasteners, and highly engineered mechanical components. With headquarters in Reggio Emilia and several production facilities in Italy and one in Serbia, the Group operates as a full service provider serving more than 5,000 customers globally.

Sbe-Varvit represents the 29th listing on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium-sized companies and it is the 56th listing of the year on Euronext.

In the placement phase Sbe-Varvit raised €22.74 million, excluding the potential exercise of the over-allotment option. In the case of the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be approximately €25 million.

Alessandro Vescovini, Chairman of Sbe-Varvit, said: “Sbe-Varvit’s listing on Euronext Growth Milan is a paramount milestone for our Group, an important step on a strategic path started some time ago. We are bringing to Borsa Italiana a healthy and solid company, recognised by the market for its reliability and ability to offer high-performance, essential products in a great number of applications. We are proud of the milestone we have reached, but also aware that this is a starting point for a new path of growth for our company, for the investors who have put their trust in us and for all the people in the Vescovini Group.”