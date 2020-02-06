Saxo Markets UK Appoints White-Thomson As New Chairman

Saxo Markets UK Ltd., the UK subsidiary of Saxo Bank A/S, today announces the appointment of Charlie White-Thomson as new non-executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.
White-Thomson has served as a non-executive director on the Board of Directors of Saxo Markets UK since 2019 and brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services. Having worked in several senior management positions, he has an extensive track-record of navigating changing markets with a focus on scaling business models while continuously focusing on improving the client experience.
Charlie White-Thomson, non-executive Chairman of Saxo Markets UK, commented on his new role:
“I am pleased to be taking on the position as Chairman. It is an interesting time for Saxo as technology, regulation and client demands are changing the industry. Saxo is in a unique position to reap the benefits of these changes. I have been impressed by the depth of the multi-asset offering and the continued investments in technology to ensure the overall client experience is first rate.
“I strongly believe that we have the platforms, technology and people to continue to grow our market share and footprint in the United Kingdom.”
Damian Bunce, Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Board of Management of Saxo Bank, commented:
“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Charlie White-Thomson as Chairman of Saxo Markets UK. On behalf of the Board of Management, we very much look forward to working with Charlie to help take our UK business to the next level and to continue to strengthen our relationship with regulators, clients and partners and further cement our place as a leader in the online investment and trading community.”
Charlie White-Thomson replaces Anthony Belchambers who has served as Chairman since 2015. Damian Bunce, Chief Commercial Officer, thanked Belchambers for his contribution to Saxo:
“On behalf of the Board of Management of Saxo Bank, we would like to thank Anthony sincerely for his service as the Chairman of Saxo Markets UK. Under his guidance our leadership and organisation has been strengthened, and he leaves the firm in a stronger position. We wish him well with future endeavours.”