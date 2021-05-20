Saxo Markets UK Appoints Simon O’Malley As New CFO

Saxo Bank, the online multi-asset trading and investment specialist, today announces that Simon O’Malley has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of its subsidiary, Saxo Markets UK.
O’Malley brings over 20 years’ experience within the financial services industry, having worked at several global banks. Most recently Simon was Programme Director for Business Transformation at HSBC Global Banking & Markets and was previously Global Risk COO for Barclays.
Commenting on his appointment, O’Malley, said: “With a record number of new active clients onboarded during 2020 it’s an exciting time to be joining Saxo Markets, as a leading online investment and trading community. I look forward to working with the team to support its rapid growth and help the business realise its ambitions.”
O’Malley will be based in London reporting to Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets UK, where he will support the business’ growth in the UK market.
Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets, commented: “I am very pleased that Simon will be joining Saxo Markets as a Board Member and as Chief Financial Officer. He brings significant breadth and experience and will be a key part of the team that is tasked to deliver on our growth ambitions as Saxo continues to further broaden its relevance to more people especially within the investor segment.”
Simon O’Malley starts in his role with Saxo Markets July 26.