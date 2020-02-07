Saxo Bank Appoints Stig Christensen As New Chief Sales Officer

Saxo Bank, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, today announces the appointment of Stig Christensen as Chief Sales Officer. Stig has served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Saxo Bank since 2016 and will continue to hold this position as well until a permanent replacement is found. His appointment follows the departure of Damian Bunce who has stepped down as Chief Commercial Officer.
Kim Fournais, founder and CEO, commented:
“We are very pleased that Stig Christensen has agreed to assume leadership of our commercial activities. Stig has proved a highly effective leader with a strong commercial mindset and has been instrumental in the build-out of our global organisation. These are important qualities as we continue to welcome more clients and assets across markets, and we are confident that he will take the global sales organisation to the next level to ensure win-win with our clients and partners.“
“We would like to thank Damian for his contribution to Saxo Bank and for the important role he has played in developing our commercial culture over the last two years. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.“
Stig Christensen has been a driving force in the development of competencies within Saxo Bank’s global sales organisation, ensuring a relentless focus on the client experience and engagement.
Before joining Saxo Bank, Stig worked as Managing Director for the Executive Search firm Russell Reynolds Associates, where he oversaw executive search and assessment processes with senior executives, especially in the Financial Services Sector. All together he has more than 10 years of experience in management consulting, executive search and assessment, sales training and sales strategy development. Prior to his career in consulting, he worked more than 15 years for Carlsberg in different senior commercial and management positions, including 10 years in Germany, Switzerland and France where he was Managing Director for Carlsberg’s French subsidiary in Paris. After returning to Denmark he served as Vice President of Sales for Carlsberg and Tuborg on the Danish Market.
Stig Christensen, Chief Sales Officer, commented:
“I am very excited to start in this new position and also humble in assuming this big responsibility. Having worked with all aspects of our business during the last four years, it is clear to me that Saxo Bank has a very strong proposition with on the one hand our digital engagement, technology, platforms and products and, on the other hand our competent sales force and client services staff. I look very much forward to producing a huge team effort with all our offices and the rest of the Group to further strengthen the commercial focus and engagement with our growing client base.”