Saxo Bank Appoints Mette Ingeman Pedersen As Group CFO

Mette Ingeman Pedersen will be joining Saxo Bank as the new Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management and Executive Team. She will report directly to Kim Fournais, CEO & Founder.
She will start in her new role no later than 1. November 2021.
Mette Ingeman Pedersen brings solid experience from the financial services industry, having worked in leadership positions in both major banks and consulting. Most recently, she was CFO in Nordea’s Nordic Personal Banking unit, which has more than EUR 160bn in assets with EUR 3.3bn revenue, serves 9.2m customers with 7,000 employees across the region. Prior to joining Nordea, she worked as a Senior Manager in Deloitte leading the consultancy’s asset management services team. Previously, she held the position as Head of Finance in Danske Bank’s Business Banking unit, a bank she worked for in various positions for almost 10 years.
Mette Ingeman Pedersen commented:
“I am both proud and very excited to be joining Saxo Bank. The ambitions are high and so is the passion – and I am very much looking forward to meeting Saxonians across teams and departments and do my part to further bring Saxo Bank’s mission to life on the ambitious journey ahead.”
Kim Fournais, CEO & founder, commented:
“We are pleased to soon welcome Mette to Saxo Bank. She comes with a strong track record, which will be important assets for our future growth. Apart from being a key sparring partner for the entire organisation, Mette brings a strong commercial mindset that will help take Saxo Bank to the next level. We are on an exciting journey; fully integrating BinckBank, executing on strategy plan, and not least serving more clients than ever before. The CFO area is crucial for achieving this success – and for ensuring strong cost management and a focus on input-output.”
New organisational setup to further bolster finance, risk, and governance
Following Mette Ingeman Pedersen’s appointment, Saxo Bank will divide the current role as Chief Financial & Risk Officer into two separate areas.
Steen Blaafalk, CFRO, will continue to have the overall responsibility for Risk & Capital, Compliance and Credit, thereby overseeing the 2nd line of responsibility across the Saxo Bank Group as Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer - CRCO.
Mette will assume responsibility for Group Finance & Treasury, Legal as well as for the GFR COO area.
Mette Ingeman Pedersen will succeed Lars Kufall Beck who will join TopDanmark.