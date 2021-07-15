Saxo Adds Stocks And CFDs On U.S. Exchanges To TradingView Offering

- Saxo already offers trading on 182 Forex and Metals pairs via TradingView, a social trading platform with a client base of over 29 million monthly users worldwide
- Clients can now trade both FX and a range of stocks and single-stock CFDs on U.S. exchanges through the TradingView charting platform
Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, announces the addition of equities to its offering on TradingView, a social trading platform that offers advanced charting tools for stocks and FX instruments.
From 14 July, Saxo clients can trade both FX and a range of over 3,000 individual stocks and single-stock CFDs through TradingView, which includes getting full access to TradingView’s powerful charting tools, at the competitive pricing that Saxo offers.
Over the past year, Saxo has seen increased client interest and activity on stocks and CFDs, and this move is in line with Saxo’s commitment to better support the clients and offering them a wide range of choice when it comes to trading and investment.
“TradingView is particularly popular amongst Saxo clients in Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Denmark and Australia. We have seen strong interest from clients requesting access to equity products as seen in user reviews and feedback from our Sales teams, and we are very excited to be expanding our offering on TradingView to ensure clients are well-supported and can enjoy a wide range of products to trade and invest in,” Stanislav Kostyukhin, Commercial Owner – Trader, Saxo Bank, said.
To become more relevant for more people, Saxo will continue to work on broadening access to global capital markets for clients. In the coming months, the company plans to add access for stock exchanges in Europe and Asia via TradingView.
For more information, please visit https://www.home.saxo/platforms/third-party-tools/tradingview