Saxo Adds Another 520 Tickers From European And Asian Exchanges To TradingView Offering

- Saxo adds a further 520 tickers to its offering on TradingView from major exchanges in Europe and Asia
- Expanded access follows recent addition of stocks and CFDs on U.S. exchanges
Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, announces the addition of a further 520 tickers to its offering on TradingView, a social trading platform that offers advanced charting tools on a wide range of instruments such as stocks, cryptocurrencies and FX.
Saxo clients are now able to trade both FX and a range of over 3,500 individual stocks and single-stock CFDs through TradingView, which includes getting full access to TradingView’s powerful charting tools at a competitive price.
The 520 new tickers consist of some of the most traded companies from major stock exchanges in Europe and Asia, including: The Tokyo Stock Exchange; The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong; OMX Copenhagen; London Stock Exchange; Singapore Exchange and Deutsche Börse (XETRA).
The move is part of Saxo’s continued efforts to broaden access to global capital markets for clients to meet growing demand from retail traders. The company also plans to add support for its recently launched Crypto FX offering, enabling clients to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin against EUR, USD, and JPY from a single margin account, in the coming months.
For more information, please visit https://www.home.saxo/platforms/third-party-tools/tradingview