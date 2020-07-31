Save The Date: ACER-CEER Webinar On TEN-E Revision To Take Place On 14 September

The Agency and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) will host a webinar to discuss the key messages from their position paper on the revision of the Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-E) Regulation and Infrastructure Governance published on 19 June.
This position paper responds to the European Commission public consultation on how effective the TEN-E Regulation has been, notably with regard to Europe’s long-term decarbonisation commitment and the principle of prioritising energy efficiency in all planning, policy and investment decisions. The Commission is expected to propose revised guidelines later this year.
Stakeholders and members of the wider public are invited to join the debate on 14 September. More details to follow.