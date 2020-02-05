Referring to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) company's general assembly meeting held on Thursday 07/05/1441 corresponding to January 2, 2020, which includes the formation of the Board of Directors for a new term starting from January 2, 2020 for three years, the company is pleased to announce its Board Resolution at the first meeting held on 11/06/1441 corresponding to February 5, 2020 appointing Mrs.Sarah Jammaz Al Suhaimi as Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Mr. Yazeed Abdulrahman Al Humaid as Vice Chairperson of the Board, as well as the formation of the Board’s committees.
Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Announces The Board Resolution Of Appointing The Chairperson And The Vice Chairperson
Date 05/02/2020