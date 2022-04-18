Saudi Exchange Announces Approval Of The Amended Listing Rules

The Saudi Exchange announces that the Capital Market Authority’s Board has issued its resolution number (1-52-2022) Dated 12/09/1443H corresponding to 13/04/2022G approving the following:
- The amended Listing Rules (click here)
The amendment of the Listing Rules (“Rules”) includes amending provisions related to the mechanism of transition from Nomu- Parallel Market to the Main Market, in addition to general amendments.
It should be noted that these Rules are effective on 16/09/1443H corresponding to 17/04/2022G and its provisions shall be applicable on all transition applications submitted after the effective date.