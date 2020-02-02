Pursuant to the Capital Market Authority's role in developing and regulating the capital market, and further to improve its services, the CMA has launched an electronic service for application of a new license to conduct Securities Business. This service aims to ease the submission for a securities business license in the Kingdom. It also enhances confidence through electronic linkage and integration with the relevant authorities.
Saudi Arabia Capital Market Authority: Launching A New Service For Authorisation To Conduct Securities Business
