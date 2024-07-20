Saudi Arabia Capital Market Authority Affirms The Reliability Of The Saudi Capital Market's Operating Systems

​In response to the technical malfunction that affected most entities worldwide, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) has coordinated from the first moment with relevant parties in the Saudi capital market to ensure they remain unaffected. The assessment confirmed the reliability of the Saudi capital market's operating systems and their full readiness to provide services to all investors during the trading sessions on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The CMA has also instructed companies listed on the Saudi capital market to disclose any significant developments related to this matter.

Additionally, the Saudi Exchange "Tadawul" announced the reliability and readiness of its systems to ensure continuous service to all investors in the Saudi market.

The Capital Market Authority assures that technical teams are continuously monitoring the systems around the clock to ensure the ongoing unaffected status of services and technical infrastructure, guaranteeing business continuity and the efficiency of systems in the Saudi capital market.​