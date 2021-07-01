Santander Bank Polska Goes Live With Horizon For Their Market Making Business

Horizon Software (Horizon), provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology for the global capital markets, have today announced that, Santander Bank Polska, one of the largest and most innovative financial institutions in Poland, has successfully deployed Horizon’s Platform for Market Making connecting to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE).
Santander Bank has chosen to partner with Horizon as a result of their strong reputation in the region and vast experience with exchanges. Horizon’s market-making systems deployed on the WSE cover many asset classes, including equities, equity futures and index futures. On top of this, Horizon provides Santander with the tools & technology for both quoting and hedging. These solutions ensure efficient access to the market and allow clients to obtain an accurate monitoring of positions.
Santander Bank Polska Group first established a relationship with Horizon in July 2019 to enable market making in equities and derivatives on the WSE as part of its strategy to expand and upgrade its services.
Marcin Jurkowski, Manager at Strategy & Development Department at Santander Bank Polska, says: “Horizon has been carefully selected amid multiple electronic trading vendors in the region after close examination. This leading technology provider has not failed us in delivering the best service, exceeding our expectations. At Santander Bank, we are very proud of what this collaboration has resulted in, and we believe that the investment will yield significant trading benefits”.
Damien Jenner, Head of Sales EMEA at Horizon Software, added: “We are honored to support Santander Bank’s development, especially for market making in Warsaw. Also, we are delighted to establish this strategic partnership with one of the best financial institutions in Poland. This close collaboration proves our commitment to developing the next generation of sophisticated platforms, providing our clients who trade on WSE with a single cross-asset, algo-powered platform for both principal and agency trading.”