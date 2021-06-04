S&P Global Resources Select Equal Weighted Index Consultation – Updated

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) is conducting a consultation with market participants on potential changes to the S&P Global Resources Select Equal Weighted Index.
In order to ease selection limitations and continue meeting the target counts for each of the clusters, S&P DJI is considering modifying the index universe. S&P DJI is also considering combining the subclusters within the Energy cluster and modifying the selection of stocks within the Metals & Mining cluster to take into account situations where there may not be enough eligible companies. Lastly, S&P DJI is considering changing the review frequency of constituents that change to a non-eligible GICS classification from annually to quarterly if an addition or deletion is made during the quarterly rebalancing. The table below summarizes the proposed changes.
