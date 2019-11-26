S&P Global Ratings Affirms BCS Financial Group’s Positive Credit Rating Outlook - Positive Outlook For All Of The Group’s Subsidiaries Including BCS Prime Brokerage Limited

Leading Russian financial services group BCS Financial Group (FG BCS) announced today that S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'B/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on FG BCS Ltd. This was accompanied by positive outlooks and 'B+/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on FG BCS's operating subsidiaries:
- BrokerCreditService (Cyprus) Ltd.,
- BrokerCreditService Structured Products PLCS
- BCS Prime Brokerage Ltd.
S&Р Global Ratings notes that despite increased competition from large Russian banks and securities firms, BCS has retained its leading position in Russia. The company's geographic expansion of its operations and growth could ultimately lead to a more balanced profile and less volatile operating performance than that of domestic peers.
S&P Global Ratings positively views the firm’s decision to limit its market-sensitive losses through hedges, despite the temporary reduction in profitability, which is likely to recover in 2019. In addition, FG BCS' capital, leverage, and earnings are considered to be strong, reflecting solid capital buffers.
The positive outlook suggests that BCS entities could be upgraded over the next year if the Group continues to demonstrate a balanced risk profile and a more stable performance than its domestic peers.
Roman Lokhov, CEO of BCS Global Markets, commented:
“The affirmation of the S&P Global ratings on FG BCS LTD and its subsidiaries reflects the positive assessment of our strategy and conservative approach in risk management in complicated market conditions by the Agency. Our business is continuing to develop in line with our business objectives and strategy. BCS GM and BCS Financial Group continue to deliver positive results and sustainable growth with ongoing investments in franchise. We are looking forward to the end of 2019, which looks positive”.