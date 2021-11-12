S&P Global And IHS Markit Merger Receives Conditional Clearance From The U.S. Department Of Justice

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) announced today that they have reached a proposed agreement with the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that permits the companies to proceed with their $44 billion combination.
Consistent with the commitments both companies have made to obtain regulatory approval in other jurisdictions, the proposed agreement with the DOJ requires the companies to divest IHS Markit's Oil Price Information Services (OPIS), Coal, Metals and Mining (CMM), and PetroChem Wire (PCW) businesses. The companies previously announced an agreement to sell these businesses to News Corp. The proposed agreement with the DOJ, which remains subject to court approval, does not require the companies to make any additional divestitures.
Subject to the receipt of remaining regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of specified closing conditions, S&P Global and IHS Markit continue to expect the merger to close in the first quarter of 2022.
