- Despite slowing growth and Britain’s ongoing struggles to map an exit from the E.U., central banks stimulus and falling yields helped European equities to mark their best year since 2009.
- The S&P Europe 350 Enhanced Value gained the most among European factor indices in the final quarter, while Quality maintained its place at the top of the table for the full year, marking a third consecutive year of outperformance.
- Overall, size didn’t matter in European equities, with the S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight narrowly edging out the benchmark’s yearly return. Dividend strategies struggled, though the S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats was an exception.
S&P Europe 350 Factor Dashboard
Date 02/01/2020