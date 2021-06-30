S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

- After making a new all-time high at the start of the second quarter, the S&P Europe 350® continued to set fresh records through April, May, and June, completing a strong first half of the year.
- Switzerland, France, and the United Kingdom made the biggest positive contributions in Q2, but gains in every country except Portugal helped push the pan-regional benchmark higher.
- Health Care led the way up among sectors, while Dividend Aristocrats® took the top spot among European factor indices this quarter. Utilities was a notable laggard.