S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

- European equities picked up steam in May. Every S&P Europe 350® sector and factor gained, and the benchmark finished the month with a new all-time high.
- Central Europe led the way among countries this month, while the France and U.K. markets pulled their weight. Consumer Discretionary, Financials, and Value led the way up, while Dividends also outperformed.
- The S&P Europe 350 ESG Index finished close to its parent, but the S&P Eurozone LargeMidCap Paris-Aligned Climate Index did better, adding 4%.