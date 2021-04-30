S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

- Supported by positive returns in a broad majority of sectors, countries and factors, the S&P Europe 350® ended April with gains; the benchmark now stands with a double-digit total return for 2021.
- The S&P United Kingdom outperformed in pound sterling terms this month, however the bulk of the European benchmark’s returns were contributed by French companies, who punched above their weight in April.
- Information Technology, Real Estate and Momentum led the way up, while the European Energy and Value segments declined.