S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

Date 31/08/2020

  • The S&P Europe 350® ended August with moderate gains, with Germany and France contributing the most to returns. 
  • Smaller and mid-sized companies outperformed their blue-chip peers, helping Equal Weight to outperform. Meanwhile, European Value had a promising month. 
  • Among S&P Europe 350 sectors, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials topped the table in August, while traditionally defensive sectors such as Utilities and Consumer Staples lagged.  

Performance Report 