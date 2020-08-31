- The S&P Europe 350® ended August with moderate gains, with Germany and France contributing the most to returns.
- Smaller and mid-sized companies outperformed their blue-chip peers, helping Equal Weight to outperform. Meanwhile, European Value had a promising month.
- Among S&P Europe 350 sectors, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials topped the table in August, while traditionally defensive sectors such as Utilities and Consumer Staples lagged.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
