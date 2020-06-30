S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

Continued strong performance from the tech sector and a rebound in value boosted European equities in the second quarter.
Fiscal and monetary stimulus helped, including the prospect of the Eurozone’s first mutualized debt. A spike in globally reported COVID-19 cases made for a choppy end of the month, however, just as many European countries unlocked.
U.K. stocks have disappointed this year, continuing a broader trend of underperformance that extends back past the Brexit referendum in 2016. It was a good quarter for European bonds, but few matched U.K. Inflation-Linked Gilts.