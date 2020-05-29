S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

 Skip to main Content
Date 29/05/2020

  • The S&P Europe 350® bounced up 3% in May as its various contributing nations unlocked at differing speeds and plans were laid for a stimulus package funded by the euro area’s first joint debt. 
  • Most countries and countries contributed positively, but Northern European equities, Information Technology stocks, and our Quality factor index performed particularly well. 
  • Pan-European sovereign yields got closer together: German sovereign yields rose, while those in Italy, Spain and Greece fell. 

