- The S&P Europe 350® bounced up 3% in May as its various contributing nations unlocked at differing speeds and plans were laid for a stimulus package funded by the euro area’s first joint debt.
- Most countries and countries contributed positively, but Northern European equities, Information Technology stocks, and our Quality factor index performed particularly well.
- Pan-European sovereign yields got closer together: German sovereign yields rose, while those in Italy, Spain and Greece fell.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
Date 29/05/2020