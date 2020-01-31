 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard

Date 31/01/2020

  • Despite reaching all-time highs earlier in the month, the S&P Europe 350® finished January in the red, ending a four-month streak of gains. 
  • Weak economic growth in the Eurozone weighed on sentiment, and equities were pulled further into the red on the final day of trading based on further indications that a newly-emerged virus could severely impact growth—particularly in China, the world’s second-largest economy. 
  • Central banks took a wait and see approach in January.  With European cuts seen as slightly more likely than hikes, all of our reported European fixed income indices gained ground over the month.

Performance Report