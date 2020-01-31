- Despite reaching all-time highs earlier in the month, the S&P Europe 350® finished January in the red, ending a four-month streak of gains.
- Weak economic growth in the Eurozone weighed on sentiment, and equities were pulled further into the red on the final day of trading based on further indications that a newly-emerged virus could severely impact growth—particularly in China, the world’s second-largest economy.
- Central banks took a wait and see approach in January. With European cuts seen as slightly more likely than hikes, all of our reported European fixed income indices gained ground over the month.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
Date 31/01/2020