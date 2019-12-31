- Despite slowing growth in the Eurozone, prolonged uncertainty over Britain's exit from the E.U., and global trade conflicts, the S&P Europe 350® can look back on its best year since 2009.
- The S&P United Kingdom finished the year in the green, after Boris Johnson’s Conservative party signaled the end of the “Brexit” impasse in Parliament.
- Monetary policy deserved at least some of the credit for the year’s strong equity performance, and with the European Central Bank returning to stimulus, all our regional fixed income indices ended the year higher.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
Date 31/12/2019