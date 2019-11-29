- The S&P Europe 350® rose this month, for once without any new stimulus from central banks. Instead, improving economic data triggered gains in both sovereign yields and pan-European equities.
- Nearly every European sector finished November in the green. Information Technology and Industrials led the way up; Utilities was the only sector to decline.
- Bond yields ticked up across the Eurozone, with all but one of our reported fixed income indices declining. Swiss sovereign bonds bucked the trend.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Europe Dashboard
Date 29/11/2019