Salisbury BKT Securities Replaces Bloomberg SSEOMS With Itiviti’s OMS Solution

Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Salisbury BKT Securities Corporation (Salisbury Securities), an institutional Philippine stockbroker has deployed Itiviti’s OMS solution to replace Bloomberg’s SSEOMS platform.
The Itiviti solution includes a powerful order management system, native exchange connectivity, and highly advanced pre-trade risk and monitoring components, which allows Salisbury Securities to manage and execute interbank and institutional clients’ orders across CARE and DMA. The Itiviti team has worked closely with Salisbury Securities to ensure a smooth and seamless OMS migration.
Simon Bailey, MD, Salisbury Securities commented: “After thoroughly evaluating several leading OMS in the market, Salisbury Securities selected Itiviti because of its easy-to-use front end, advanced functionalities and highly flexible and modern architecture. Itiviti’s solution significantly enhances efficiency and execution quality in our trading operations, and further automates our high and low-touch trading workflows.”
Ofir Gefen, Head of APAC, Itiviti commented: “Salisbury Securities’ choice is a testimony of Itiviti’s strong value-add in the OMS space. We are thrilled to work with Salisbury Securities to expand our footprint in the Philippines, and support customers with proven trading technology. We are sure Salisbury Securities will keep growing their market share with our advanced execution technology.”
Itiviti’s platform enables access to its extensive global community of buy-sides and sell-sides via the NYFIX network, coupled together with a best-in-class OMS, to ensure efficient client onboarding, fast and reliable execution, risk management, and low-latency routing to any execution venue or trading counterparty, while its post-trade stack allows STP, custom reporting to clients, and regulatory compliance.