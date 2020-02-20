Sage Advisory Services (“Sage”), a fixed income investment management firm, announces that its ESG Intermediate Credit exchanged‐traded fund (ETF), “GUDB,” will continue to track the Sage ESG Intermediate Credit Index and operate pursuant to a transparent passively managed strategy. The expense ratio, fund name, and ticker remain unchanged. The Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Sage ESG Intermediate Credit Index. This press releases retracts the previous releases that discussed various future changes to the structure of GUDB.
Sage ESG ETF To Maintain Course
