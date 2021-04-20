Safeguarding Financial Stability And National Security, Speech At National Security Education Day, Mr Tim Lui, Chairman, Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission

I am very pleased to share with you today the role and functions of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in the important area of safeguarding financial stability and national security.
Financial security is an integral component of national security, providing an important foundation for the healthy development of China’s economy. The Central Government sees financial risks as not only relevant to national security, but also to China’s overall development plan and the safety of personal property. Financial risks are a major hurdle which must be prevented, overcome and resolved.
In recent years, China has remained committed to deepening its financial reforms, advancing the opening up of the financial industry and accelerating its connectivity to and integration with global capital markets. The Outline of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives through the Year 2035, recently passed in the NPC and CPPCC1 National Committee annual sessions, stated that efforts should be made to enhance the financial sector’s capacity for sound development and implement a number of financial security strategies, including to enhance the framework for managing cross-border capital flows, strengthen regulatory cooperation and upgrade risk prevention and control capabilities as well as response preparedness.
